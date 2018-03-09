Virginia AG and Norfolk Sheriff warn residents of an active scam

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — Virginia’s Attorney General and Norfolk’s Sheriff are teaming up to warn Hampton Roads residents about an active scam circulating.

They don’t know how many victims are out there, but they want to spread the word to prevent any more.

Attorney General Mark Herring and Sheriff Joe Baron say scammers are calling people under the guise of selling DirecTV subscriptions, then conning people into sending prepaid cash cards such as GreenDot or MoneyPak cards. “We want folks to be on their guard and unfortunately this is very similar to a scam that we see pretty frequently.” Herring told WAVY.com.

The caller wants you to buy a subscription, pay an overdue bill or even avoid jail time by paying them in prepaid cash cards you can buy at the drug store.

“You don’t ever have to do that for any reason.” Baron said. The Sheriff’s staff was moved to make a video PSA warning others after an older man fell victim to a similar scam twice.

“He was called by someone pretending to be a deputy from the sheriff’s office and telling him he missed jury duty.” Baron explained

The man went out and got prepaid cards and gave the numbers to the scammers, only to be told he owed more.

He then went back out and purchased more, but it still wasn’t enough, so “he came to our office here to turn himself in, because he said ‘I just don’t have any more money to give you guys and then we explained to him he was the victim of a scam.”

Herring wants citizens to know, “Legitimate businesses will never demand pay immediately. They will not insist on using prepaid cash cards. Those are red flags consumers really need to be on the lookout for.”

If you get a call you think is a scam, or think you’re already the victim of a scam, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section.

By phone: (800) 552-9963

By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us