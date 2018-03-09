Two displaced after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A fire Thursday night in Chesapeake displaced two adults from their home, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

The fire started just before 9:30 p.m. in the kitchen of the one-story home in the 600 block of Shell Road, located in the Deep Creek section of the city.

Firefighters say they were able to contain a majority of the fire damage to the kitchen, but the home had smoke damage throughout.

The fire was brought under control at 9:44 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the home’s residents have found lodging arrangements.