Shots fired at veterans’ home in northern California

ANDREW BLANKSTEIN, DAVID DOUGLAS and DANIEL ARKIN, NBC News Published:
File - In this April 17, 2011 file photo, vineyards are shown in front of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages Friday, March 9, 2018, at the veterans home. Police closed access to the large veterans home in Yountville after a man with a gun was reported on the grounds. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (NBC News) — One of the largest veterans’ homes in the country was on lockdown Friday afternoon after reports of shots fired and a hostage situation.

Authorities were “on scene and in control” at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, California, according to a spokeswoman for the state Department of Veterans Affairs

“We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement,” the department said in a Facebook post.

There were no reported injuries, a Napa County Fire spokesman said.

The 600-acre campus opened in 1984 and is home to about 1,000 residents, according to CalVet — including veterans of World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Desert Storm, and the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts.

The facility is just north of Napa, a popular tourist destination known for its wine vineyards.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.