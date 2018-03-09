Police: Wanted man stole from VB homes while residents slept

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are looking for a male suspect believed to have been behind three different burglaries from homes in the Holland Pines neighborhood.

He not only burglarized the homes early Tuesday morning, but did so while residents were sleeping, according to police.

Police believe he was able to get into the homes through unlocked garage doors. He then stole homeowners’ identification and credit cards, and later used one of those cards at an area 7-Eleven.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), or submit a tip via P3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.​