Police: Man steals woman’s purse in Norfolk, uses stolen card

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who police say stole a woman’s purse at The Main in Norfolk, later used one the stolen card.

Police say the woman told officers she had left her purse and her credit cards on a chair for a few minutes. When she returned to the chair, they were gone.

Police say the woman’s bank later informed her that her card was used at a local Target and Applebee’s.

An image and video of the man suspected of taking her purse was released on Friday.

If you recognize him, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.