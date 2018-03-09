Old Dominion hangs on to defeat La. Tech 62-58 to move on to C-USA semis

FRISCO, TX (WAVY) — Old Dominion survived a back-and-forth Conference USA quarterfinal game by defeating Louisiana Tech 62-58 on Thursday night. The Monarchs entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and had trouble containing the smaller Bulldogs lineup.

Three Monarchs helped carry the scoring the load for ODU. Junior Trey Porter, the Conference USA player of the week, scored 18 points, including the go-ahead dunk with 1:04 to play in the game.

Junior B.J. Stith added a team-high 22 points, including two free throws to seal the win for ODU.

The Monarchs shot 84 percent from the free throw line.

All-Conference first-teamer Ahmad Caver was 2-11 from the field, but did have 8 assists, 7 rebounds and three steals.

ODU moves on to the semifinals on Thursday at 4:00 against Western Kentucky. ODU lost both games to the Hilltoppers in the regular season.