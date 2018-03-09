Man dies after being shot multiple times in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Friday night in Hampton.

Police say they received calls around 9:10 p.m. for shots fired in the area of Dunbar Road and Delaware Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found an adult male lying on the side of the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but died shortly after arrival.

Police haven’t released the motive or suspect information at this time, but ask anyone with information about the shooting to give them a call.

