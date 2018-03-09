Alexander to deliver second State of the City address Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Kenny Alexander is set to deliver his second State of the City address Friday as Norfolk’s mayor.

In his first address as mayor, Alexander the growth of the city from new jobs to developments like the then newly renovated Waterside.

Alexander also announced last year that Norfolk would be exploring options to revamp Scope Arena. The city hired consultants from Oak View Group to look at how the 46-year-old arena could be renovated and expanded.

The Norfolk State of the City event is set for 11:30 a.m. at the The Main. WAVY.com is planning to stream Alexander’s speech live.

