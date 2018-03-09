In the Audience: March for Meals

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Steve Zollos and Nealy Gihan joined us to talk about their 16th Annual March for Meals event and the many ways you can help seniors who are living independently in our community.

Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia

16th Annual March for Meals

For more information on their special Meals on Wheels celebrations, to print the flyer for the California Pizza Kitchen fundraiser next week and for details on their services and programs, Visit SSSEVA.org

You can also find them on Facebook @ssseva or call (757) 461-9481