HR Sports Star: Princess Anne Girls Basketball

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Princess Anne girls basketball team has even more reasons to celebrate. The Cavaliers capped off another dominating season by winning the Class 5 State Championship Thursday night in Richmond. It is the fifth straight state championship for head coach Darnell Dozier and his staff.

The program has now won nine state titles in total. Five in a row and nine state championships are both a record for the Virginia High School League. A huge congratulations to PA and the Cavaliers who is the HR Sports Star of the Week.