NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters battled a fire late Friday morning at a detached garage in Norfolk.

According to dispatch, crews were called to Dixie Drive — in the Oakdale Farms area — around 11:30 a.m.

Norfolk Fire-Resuce officials said in tweet the house was not damaged by the flames.

It is unclear whether anyone was home or what may have sparked the fire. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.