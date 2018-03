WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A Williamsburg family was displaced early Thursday after a fire damaged their home on Merrimac Trail.

The Williamsburg Fire Department said on Facebook crews arrived on scene just after 1:30 a.m. to find light smoke coming from one of the townhouses.

Around 20 firefighters responded to the scene Thursday morning. No one was injured.

A family of four was temporarily displaced because of the fire. Investigators are working to determine the cause.