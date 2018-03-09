EPA awards nearly $300K to help local schools replace diesel buses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded nearly $300,000 to help three local school districts replace old diesel buses.

The EPA announced Thursday that Virginia Beach will be awarded $160,000, while Gloucester County and Poquoson will get $100,000 and $20,000, respectively.

This is part of an effort by the EPA to reduce pollution. New and retrofitted buses will reduce pollutants linked to health problems — like asthma and lung cancer.

The EPA is spending nearly $9 million total to replace or retrofit 452 older diesel school buses across the country.

Statewide, the EPA has awarded $900,000 to nine school districts — including the money sent to Hampton Roads.