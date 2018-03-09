Chesapeake veteran’s dog up for hero service dog award

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An American hero is working to get the recognition his best friend deserves.

Duke is a Chesapeake service dog up for a special award. He has quite the resume, and he already has a lot of love from his owner. That owner is Toby Yarbrough, a former Army sergeant who was wounded on a mission in 2002.

Duke is a European German Shepard, a gentle giant weighing 108 pounds, and at his prime he was 140 pounds. He’s been featured in documentaries, three books and countless articles. Taking the phrase “man’s best friend” to a new level.

“14 years, he’s been my wingman for 14 years,” said Yarbrough. “He’s saved my life and knows that.”

Duke saved Yarbrough’s life many times after an accident almost took it. In January 2002, Yarbrough was on a mission to recover a front-end loader overseas.

“During the recovery process it flipped and pinned me down.”

The front-end loader crushed his back in three places. He also suffered a brain injury.

“I had to learn how to talk again, and how to walk, and almost everything. I don’t feel anything from my neck down.”

He now suffers from PTSD and seizures. However, he thanks his team for getting him to a hospital in Germany, where he’d stay one year recovering.

“My crew saved my life. You’ve got your battle buddies, they’ve got your back and you have theirs. I get emotional talking about it.”

Now Duke has his veteran’s back, in the battle of life.

“He lets me know ahead of time if I’m having a seizure. He brings my medication bottles to me. He wakes me up at nighttime, and if I feel his mouth with my pill bottle, something tells me I’m going to have a seizure. Or if I don’t feel it, he’s waking me up because I’m having a bad nightmare and a bad flashback,” said Yarbrough. “If it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t have gone on a cruise. I wouldn’t do public speaking. He’s done so much for me. I’ve had him for 14 years.”

Duke has given his owner so much and now his owner says it’s his turn to give back to him, with American Humane’s Hero Dog Award in the service category.

And that’s where you come in to vote.

“14 years of wonderful service,” said Yarbough. “The dog has done a lot.”

Duke is retired and now has arthritis in his hip and a deteriorated spine. However, Yarbrough says it would be quite a treat for him to win nation’s top dog and to retire as he should.

“Now…it’s time for him to be a dog,” said Yarbrough.

To vote for Duke, click here.