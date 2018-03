BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Six people were injured after a car slammed into an elementary school Friday morning, Baltimore fire officials said.

The incident happened at Barclay Elementary School about 10:40 a.m. on the 2900 block of Barclay Street in Baltimore.

Five children and one adult sustained non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

No further details were immediately available.

