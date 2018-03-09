Norfolk’s Waterside District is getting a 12-story ferris wheel

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s skyline will be getting a new — and noticeable — addition this summer.

Mayor Kenny Alexander announced in his State of the City Address a SkyStar Wheel is being built alongside Waterside District.

The 137-foot, 12-story wheel is expected to be finished in May, and will feature 36 climate-controlled gondolas. Ticket pricing and hours for the wheel are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

“#WatersideDistrict continues to thrive, bringing #SkyStar to #NorfolkVA for the summer 2018.” @KennyAlexander

This 20 – story Ferris wheel features 36 climate-controlled, private gondolas that will gently lift passengers 12 stories above the @norfolkERT #NSOC18 #Reimagine 🎡 pic.twitter.com/aX1Bidm5eW — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) March 9, 2018

“This attraction is the perfect complement to Harbor Park, Town Point Park, Nauticus, and the Battleship Wisconsin. The excitement is building for what will be a memorable summer experience,” Alexander said Friday.

Along with SkyStar, Norfolk’s future skyline will also feature a new building downtown.