Norfolk’s Waterside District is getting a 12-story ferris wheel

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s skyline will be getting a new — and noticeable — addition this summer.
Mayor Kenny Alexander announced in his State of the City Address a SkyStar Wheel is being built alongside Waterside District.
The 137-foot, 12-story wheel is expected to be finished in May, and will feature 36 climate-controlled gondolas. Ticket pricing and hours for the wheel are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
“This attraction is the perfect complement to Harbor Park, Town Point Park, Nauticus, and the Battleship Wisconsin. The excitement is building for what will be a memorable summer experience,” Alexander said Friday.
Along with SkyStar, Norfolk’s future skyline will also feature a new building downtown.