York deputies looking for owner of dog hit by vehicle

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies in York County are looking for the owner of a dog that was hit by a vehicle this week.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Wednesday the dog was hit on Penniman Road and Custis Drive.

The driver called 911 immediately after the collision, according to the sheriff’s office.

The dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian, and will be transferred to a shelter in the Williamsburg area when fully healed.

If you recognize this dog, call the sheriff’s office.