VB Schools seeking input on school renovation master plan

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Parents and concerned citizens weighed in Thursday night on plans to modernize schools in Virginia Beach.

They met at Tallwood High School to learn about the age, physical condition and type of buildings considered for renovations as part of Virginia Beach Schools’ Long-Range Facilities Master Plan.

15 schools are up for consideration, including Princess Anne High School (the district’s oldest, built in 1954), Princess Anne Elementary (1956) and the former Bettie Williams grade school (1963), which is housing current sixth-graders from Bayside Middle School.

Two other meetings to gather feedback are scheduled this month.

The next one is Wednesday March 14, at Kellam High School from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Another will be held March 15 at Great Neck Middle School.

If you can’t make it out, you can learn more and weigh in through an online survey by clicking here.