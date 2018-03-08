Two suspects wanted for shoplifting at Tabb Walmart

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Local deputies say two suspects worked together to steal electronics from Walmart.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Feb. 25 at a Walmart located in the Tabb area of the county.

The suspect seen on camera wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt is said to have fled the scene with electronics concealed in his pants.

The sheriff’s office says both individuals were last seen leaving in a blue Dodge Durango.

If you recognize these suspects, call the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.