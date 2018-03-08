Trump orders new tariffs, with exemptions for Mexico and Canada

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — President Donald Trump on Thursday approved new steel and aluminum tariffs, capping off a week’s worth of controversy over his plans to impose the trade penalties.

“Today, I’m defending America’s national security by placing tariffs on foreign imports of steel,” Trump said in the White House Roosevelt Room, flanked by steel and aluminum workers, shortly before he signed proclamations imposing the tariffs. “You don’t have steel, you don’t have a country.”

The tariffs — 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on imported aluminum — will take effect March 23, a senior administration official told reporters.

Mexico and Canada will receive immediate exemptions from the tariffs in the context of the ongoing NAFTA renegotiation talks, Trump said. There has been no specific timeline laid out by the administration for how long those exceptions might last.

“I have a feeling we’ll make a deal on NAFTA,” Trump said. If that happens, “there won’t be any tariffs” on Canada or Mexico.

As far as other countries that might seek exemptions, Trump said that in the coming weeks “we’ll see whose treating us fairly and whose not treating us fairly.”

Earlier, the senior administration official said that “all countries will be welcome to discuss” other possible ways to ease the tariffs.

On Thursday morning, Trump told reporters as he wrapped up a Cabinet meeting that the policy toward Australia would be “flexible.”

Trump first announced the Thursday afternoon event — which had not previously been listed on the White House’s official schedule — Thursday morning on Twitter, saying that new protections for these industries would show “great flexibility and cooperation toward those that are real friends and treat us fairly on both trade and the military.”

While the White House has repeatedly said these tariffs should come as no surprise, the news has riled many GOP lawmakers, U.S. trade partners, and even some inside Trump’s own White House. National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn resigned Tuesday following the president’s unexpected announcement that he planned to enact the trade penalties.