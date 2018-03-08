Suffolk Schools votes for partial rezoning of elementary, middle schools

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The contentious issue of public school zoning in Suffolk has ended with the school board’s decision to partially rezone some of the district’s elementary and middle middle schools.

Florence, Bowser, Driver and Creekside elementary schools, and Fred Cherry and John Yeates middle schools will be affected by the decision made at Thursday night’s school board meeting.

High school zones in the district will not change

District officials said that rezoning was needed to eliminate overcrowding, fill underutilized space and increase racial diversity. Some parents weren’t happy with proposed changes, saying new placements would move students to unaccredited schools farther from home.

