APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WXFR) — Virginia State Police were called after a train hit a vehicle in Appomattox County.

Dispatch tells WAVY sister station WXFR the incident occurred at 5:19 on U.S. 460 in the Stout Spring area.

The driver was trying to cross a private rail crossing when the train struck the vehicle, she has been transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Stay tuned for updates.