Princess Anne does it again, wins fifth-straight state championship

RICHMOND (WAVY) — The dynasty continues for coach Darnell Dozier and his Princess Anne girls basketball team. The Cavaliers defeated Thomas Edison 61-45 at VCU’s Siegel Center to win the Class 5 state championship for the fifth consecutive year.

It was the Cavaliers ninth overall state championship.

As has been the case all season long, Princess Anne was relentless on defense, forcing Thomas Edison into 28 turnovers.

Princess Anne was led by sophomore Jasha Clinton’s 17 points.

“Our program, and I’m not bragging or anything, is just an elite program,” coach Darnell Dozier said. “We built this from nothing. When we came to Princess Anne they were 1-22. We are nationally ranked in every poll right now and we are just so happy that we have our kids.”