Pre-trial hearing set for security guard charged in Chesapeake murder

Johnathan Cromwell appears in court on April 13, 2017, before a judge accepted a motion for his attorneys to be withdrawn from the case. (WAVY Photo)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A security guard charged with shooting and killing a man in a Chesapeake neighborhood is due in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

Police charged Johnathan Cromwell with murder for shooting Jiansheng Chen in the River Walk community in January of 2017.

Cromwell’s attorneys say he shot Chen in self-defense because he thought Chen would run him over with his van.

Prosecutors have argued that Cromwell’s actions amounted to murder. Chen’s family says he was playing Pokemon Go when he was shot.

Cromwell’s trial was recently pushed back to from March to June. Look for updates on Thursday’s hearing on air and online.