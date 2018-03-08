Police: Unknown suspect robbed Family Dollar at gunpoint

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint Thursday morning.

Police were called to the Family Dollar on Nickerson Boulevard around 9 a.m. for the robbery.

The unidentified suspect went into the store, showed a gun and demanded money. He left after removing a cash register containing an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

There were no injuries during this incident.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP. You can also send an anonymous tip on P3Tips.com