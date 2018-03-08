Police: 13-year-old girl arrested for robbing boy of cellphone at gunpoint

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 13-year-old girl has been arrested after robbing a 12-year-old boy of his cellphone at gunpoint, according to the Hampton Police Department.

Police say the armed robbery happened around 1:11 p.m. Wednesday at a Sears in the 100 block of Newmarket Fair Mall.

The girl displayed a gun and demanded the boy’s cellphone. When she received the phone, she took off on foot, but was later found when police swarmed the area. Police say she attacked an officer while being taken into custody.

The girl has been charged with two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of abduction, one count of robbery and one count of assault on a police officer.

