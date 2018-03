PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is a cat named Patrick from the Suffolk Animal Care Center.

Patrick is a two-year-old domestic short hair cat. He is black with a tiny white patch on his chest. He is very sweet, loves attention and loves to play with toys. Patrick also gets along with other cats.

If you’d like to make Patrick a part of your family… get in touch with the folks at Suffolk Animal Care Center at (757) 514-7855 or visit SuffolkVa.us