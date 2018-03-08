Narcotics investigation leads to 19 arrests in Norfolk; 2 still wanted

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say an eight-month narcotics investigation led to the arrests of 19 people.
Police say the investigation began last summer, and led to the recovery of 11 ounces of heroin, 3 pounds of cocaine, 3 pounds of marijuana, 24 ecstasy pills and 9 grams of methamphetamines. The drugs recovered had a total value of $190,000.
In addition, police say officers seized 12 firearms and more than $85,000.
A total of 44 suspects were charged during the investigation, five of whom face federal charges. On Thursday, police released a list of the people arrested.
Arrests in Norfolk narcotics investigation
Arrests in Norfolk narcotics investigation x
Police say two people are still wanted — 50-year-old Needham Wilder, for distribution of controlled substance, and 35-year-old Timothy Pope, for distribution of marijuana.
12 of the suspects charged were involved in gang activity, according to police.
If you recognize these men, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.