Narcotics investigation leads to 19 arrests in Norfolk; 2 still wanted

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say an eight-month narcotics investigation led to the arrests of 19 people.

Police say the investigation began last summer, and led to the recovery of 11 ounces of heroin, 3 pounds of cocaine, 3 pounds of marijuana, 24 ecstasy pills and 9 grams of methamphetamines. The drugs recovered had a total value of $190,000.

In addition, police say officers seized 12 firearms and more than $85,000.

A total of 44 suspects were charged during the investigation, five of whom face federal charges. On Thursday, police released a list of the people arrested.

Arrests in Norfolk narcotics investigation View as list View as gallery Open Gallery William Satterfield, 35. Charged with multiple counts of distribution of controlled substance, distribution of heroin, conspiracy to distribute heroin, distribution of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school (Campostella Stem Academy). (Credit: Norfolk Police Department). Rodney Taylor, 36. Charged with multiple counts of distribution of cocaine, distribution of heroin. (Credit: Norfolk Police Department). Robert Williams, 31. Charged with possession of firearm by felon. (Credit: Norfolk Police Department). Nathan Talbert, 39. Charged with distribution of controlled substance. (Credit: Norfolk Police Department). Maurice Boykins, 31. Charged with multiple counts of distribution of a controlled substance; Possession of a controlled substance. (Credit: Norfolk Police Department). Maurice Adams, 29. Charged with multiple counts of distribution of a controlled substance, distribution of marijuana. (Credit: Norfolk Police Department). Kim Foster, 51. Charged with multiple counts of distribution of heroin. (Credit: Norfolk Police Department). Jared Bryant, 26. Charged with multiple counts of distribution of controlled substance, distribution of marijuana, distribution of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school (Booker T Washington), distribution of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school (Booker T Washington). (Credit: Norfolk Police Department). Dion Dickens. Charges with multiple counts of distribution of MD Phenomenal. (Credit: Norfolk Police Department). Carlos Gray. Charged with multiple counts of distribution of controlled substance, distribution of heroin, distribution of marijuana. (Credit: Norfolk Police Department).

Police say two people are still wanted — 50-year-old Needham Wilder, for distribution of controlled substance, and 35-year-old Timothy Pope, for distribution of marijuana.

12 of the suspects charged were involved in gang activity, according to police.

If you recognize these men, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.