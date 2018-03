BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a car crash in Brunswick County.

Virginia State Police say 29-year-old Taki R. Macklin was driving north on Route 1, near Shady Lane, when he ran off the run and hit a tree.

State police say Macklin was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.