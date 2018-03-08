Legal Matters: When Legal Experience Matters

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From repairing your clothes dryer to throwing a better fastball, there are plenty of things you can D-I-Y with some help from the internet. But there are some things you should always leave to the experienced professionals.

Attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman joined us with advice on why you shouldn’t confuse Google with a law degree when it comes to Legal Matters.

