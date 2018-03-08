House defeats bill requiring turn signal usage

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House of Delegates has rejected legislation that would have required drivers to use turn signals when pedestrians are present.

WTOP-FM reports that the House defeated the bill Tuesday, even though it passed the Senate unanimously last month.

The legislation would have required drivers use a turn signal any time a pedestrian or other driver could be affected by a car turning, backing up or stopping.

Republican Del. Chris Collins said the legislation could have led to drivers being unfairly pulled over.