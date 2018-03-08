Construction worker airlifted after industrial accident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A construction worker was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General on Thursday afternoon after an industrial accident in Suffolk.

Suffolk officials say the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. at a construction site for an Aldi grocery store being built in the 1900 block of North Main Street.

The adult male victim sustained non life-threatening injuries, and was treated by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel before being airlifted for further treatment.

Officials haven’t released further information about the accident. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.