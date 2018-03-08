$93.5M cancer center to be built at Sentara Leigh campus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Construction will begin later this month a new $93.5 million cancer center at Norfolk’s Sentara Leigh Hospital.

Sentara says the state-of-the-art cancer center has been modeled after major cancer centers across the country. Crews area expected to break ground on the project March 29.

It’s expected to be completed by mid-2020.

Sentara says the new center will bring together teams from their group, as well as Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) and Virginia Oncology Associates.

