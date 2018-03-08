19 arrested, 3 wanted in covert North Carolina drug operation

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — 19 suspects were arrested in Martin County over the past three weeks as part of an operation by the Martin County Narcotics Unit, a partnership between the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and the Williamston Police Department.

The undercover narcotics operation was targeted at drug dealers and has been ongoing over the past five months, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Three suspects are still wanted.

The following suspects were arrested on the following charges:

Laportia Roshea Woolard

Williamston

Charges:

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine

· Conspire to Sale or Deliver Cocaine

Bond: $10,000.00

Rodney Wendell Hill

Robersonville

Charges:

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine

Bond: $5,000.00

Dominique Laquez Gumbs

Williamston

Charges:

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances within 1000 Feet of a Park

Bond: $10,000.00

Clifton Jermaule Overton

Windsor

Charges:

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Marijuana

Bond: $10,000.00

Beatrice Bullock Salisbury

Williamston

Charges:

· Trafficking in Opium

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances

Bond: $50,000.00

Joshua James Arnold

Plymouth

Charges:

· Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

· Possession of a Stolen Firearm

· Felony Conspiracy to Possess a Stolen Firearm

Bond: $5,000.00

Janie Pruitt Bell

Plymouth

Charges:

· Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance within 1000 Feet of a Child Care Facility

· Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

· Possession of a Stolen Firearm

· Felony Conspiracy to Possess a Stolen Firearm

Bond: $250,000.00

Stewart Carl Taylor

Williamston

Charges

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine within 1000 Feet of a Park

Bond: $50,000.00

Eddicus Alquan Burns

Williamston

Charges:

· Sale or Deliver Counterfeit Controlled Substances

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Counterfeit Controlled Substances

· Sale or Deliver Marijuana

Bond: $20,000.00

Ricky James Crouse

Williamston

Charges:

· Trafficking in Opium (4 counts)

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (4 counts)

· Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances (4 counts)

Bond: $250,000.00

Tamika Lakeisha Speller

Williamston

Charges:

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Marijuana

· Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances

Bond: $5,000.00

Latasha Lovette Jones

Williamston

Charges:

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine

· Conspire to Sale or Deliver Cocaine

Bond: $20,000.00

Crystal Ann Gallo

Merry Hill

Charges:

· Trafficking in Opium

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

· Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep or Store Controlled Substances (2 counts)

Bond: $250,000.00

Jamel Shevar Swain

Windsor

Charges:

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine (2 counts)

· Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep or Store Controlled Substances (2 counts)

Bond: $250,000.00

Takele Quanta Brown

Williamston

Charges:

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine

Bond: $2,000.00

Gerry Lydell Brown

Williamston

Charges:

· Sale or Deliver Marijuana

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Marijuana (2 counts)

· Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances (2 counts)

Bond: $10,000.00

Gerald Lamont Harrison

Williamston

Charges:

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled Substances

· Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

· Felony Conspiracy

· Resisting a Public Officer

Bond: $60,500.00

Shaynia Lakole Webb

Williamston

Charges:

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances within 1000 Feet of a School

Bond: $30,000.00

Jawanee Ronnie Bazemore

Williamston

Charges:

· Trafficking in Opium (4 counts)

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances (3 counts)

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances within 1000 Feet of a School

Bond: $350,000.00

The following suspects are still wanted by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office:

Tyrone NMN Lewis

Black male, DOB: 12-05-1973

214 9th Street, Scotland Neck

Charges:

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

Lecia Casper Dickerson

White female, DOBL 04-11-1968

32202 Grey Farm Road, Jamesville

Charges

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substances (2 counts)

· Sale or Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substances (2 counts)

Tyranny Bronzel Griffin

Black male, DOB: 09-24-1978

2701 Claude Green Road, Robersonville

Charges:

· Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale