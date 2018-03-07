Woman sentenced in death of dog in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman was sentenced Wednesday in the death of a dog in 2017.

Hannah Davis was sentenced five years, with four years, 11 months and 28 days of it suspended. She also got five years of unsupervised probation.

Davis was initially charged with felony animal cruelty in June 2017 after someone called 911 about a dead dog in an apartment. Animal Control said the dog appeared to be abnormally thin.

However, Davis claimed the dog had died from a condition to which she was unaware. She later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the case.