Woman gets 5 years for driving drunk, seriously injuring two bicyclists

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman who seriously injured two bicyclists while driving drunk near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is facing five years in prison.

WAVY’s Chris Horne reports Andrea DeJesus also got five years of probation during Wednesday’s sentencing. DeJesus pleaded guilty last November to two counts of DUI – victim permanently impaired.

The Commonwealth said an officer saw DeJesus driving 39 mph in 25 mph zone on 19th Street on May 14, 2017. The officer saw a female lying on the ground, and DeJesus’ car dragging a bicycle.

A second was found lying in the middle of the road next to another female. DeJesus hit them from behind, causing both victims to suffer serious injuries.

An officer at the scene noticed that DeJesus had a strong odor of alcohol, bloodshot eyes and heavily slurred speech.

During a sobriety test, DeJesus was said to have taken six steps before she fell to the ground, along with having problems keeping her balance and staying on the line. DeJesus’ BAC was .26 at the time of her arrest.

