Video: Suspect caught on camera after theft from vehicle in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect is wanted by Norfolk Police after he was caught on camera following a recent vehicle break-in.

Police say the break-in happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 3200 block of Hyde Circle.

The male suspect can be seen on security footage walking away from a parked vehicle, from which several personal items were stolen.

Police noted that the date on the security footage is incorrect, but the break-in did occur on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.