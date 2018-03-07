VB high schooler arrested after trying to enter school with knife

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Princess Anne High School student was arrested Wednesday after they tried to enter the school with a knife, according to Virginia Beach Public Schools officials.

Shana Remian, Princess Anne’s assistant principal, notified parents about the incident through an Alert Now message Wednesday afternoon.

The student didn’t get inside the school, and Remian stressed that there was no general threat made to the school. A police investigation revealed the student brought the knife as “a result of an altercation with another student,” according to Remian.

She said the school will also take disciplinary action against the student, and reminded parents and students that no weapons are allowed on school campus at any time.

Though this wasn’t a threat toward the general school community, Virginia Beach Police announced Wednesday that they’ve responded to 43 school threats and have made 21 arrests since the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

In the last week alone, they’ve had 21 threats and 10 arrests.