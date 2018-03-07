Va. Beach rejects two bids for Oceanfront pier project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has announced that it has rejected two bids for the Oceanfront pier project — and will be accepting a second round of bids.

The city said Wednesday morning there were concerns over the “clarity of the information provided” for the initial bid invitation process for the project.

Essentially, the city said terms outlining criteria and expectations for the project were not provided. The city is now re-advertising for bids.

The decision to reject two current proposals comes weeks after city auditor Lyndon Remias said he would review entities vying to develop the land.

Virginia Beach will be considering several elements for the new bids, including: new parking spaces within three blocks of the new pier; new pier at least 880 feet long; and connecting the pier to Atlantic Avenue, while coordinating with nearby landowners.

Residents and local business owners had expressed concerns about the project — with some even opposing a proposal that called for a 180-foot SkyWheel.

New bids for the project are due May 14.