Reward offered for info on woman’s death in Northampton County, NC

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — There’s a new push for answers in connection to the death of a 24-year-old woman from Northampton County, N.C.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has approved a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Deputies found the body of Shawte Williams, of Garysburg, on Macon Price Road near US Highway 301 on May 2, 2017.

Police determined her death resulted from foul play involving multiple gunshot wounds.

State investigators are helping the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office in the case.

If you know something, call the Crime Stopper line at (252) 534-1110.