Poll: Half of Virginia voters believe Trump campaign colluded with Russia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A new poll from Christopher Newport University shows half of Virginia voters believe the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

The survey from CNU’s Wason Center for Public Policy found that more voters who identify as Democrats were “very enthusiastic” about the upcoming midterm elections than Republicans.

Many voters surveyed by CNU said they prefered Democrats over Republicans — 51 percent to 38 percent — for Congressional control.

“The question is no longer whether there is a Blue Wave coming, but rather, how high the storm surge will get,” said Rachel Bitecofer, assistant director of the Wason Center.

CNU found that party identification was a strong indicator of whether a vote believed the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election. The survey found 81 percent of Republicans rejected the idea, while 81 percent of Democrats said they believed it.

“From the enthusiasm gap to the Dream Act to collusion with the Russians, a sharp partisan divide is evident among Virginia voters,” Quentin Kidd, the Wason Center’s director, said.