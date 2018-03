JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police in James City County are looking for a man who stole liquor from an ABC store in January.

Police say the theft happened Jan. 28 at the Lightfoot Marketplace store.

A man seen on security cameras hid three liquor bottles and left the store. He is believed to have left the area in a red Jeep Cherokee.

If you recognize this man, call Officer Hancock with James City County Police Department at 757-253-1800.