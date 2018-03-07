Police: Man charged in shooting outside Portsmouth YMCA

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police have arrested a man for a shooting that happened outside a YMCA.

Police say 36-year-old Jamall A. Taylor is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The YMCA said police were called after two people had got into a fight outside the Effingham Street location on March 5.

Two people shot were shot outside that YMCA, according to police, including Taylor. The other man shot remains in serious condition at a local hospital.

