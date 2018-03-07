Police investigate stabbing on Tidewater Drive

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A stabbing near the Economy Inn on Tidewater Drive left a man injured on Wednesday morning.

Police say they received the call at 7:15 a.m. for the stabbing in the 1000 block of Tidewater Drive.

The investigation revealed the stabbing happened near St. Julian Avenue and Tidewater Drive. An acquaintance drove the victim to the Economy Inn where police were called.

The man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a serious but non-life threatening injury.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.