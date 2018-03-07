Police: 19-year-old shot in leg in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old Newport News man was shot as he was walking to a convenience store Wednesday night in Newport News.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Ivy Avenue, according to Newport News police spokesman Sgt. Randal Bailey.

The teen told police he heard several gunshots in the area and then felt he had been shot in his right leg. He ran to the convenience store he was originally heading to and called police.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police have no suspect information at the this time, but urge anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.