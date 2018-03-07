ODU hopes to end NCAA drought at C-USA Tournament in Frisco, TX

(WAVY) — Old Dominion will have its opportunity to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years when the Monarchs play in the Conference Tournament in Frisco, Texas on Thursday.

ODU (24-6, 15-3) is the two-seed in the conference tournament behind Middle Tennessee which has won the last two C-USA tournaments.

The Monarchs open play against the winner of the Louisiana Tech-North Texas game.

ODU does not have the out-of-conference wins to make the NCAA Tournament as an at-large, so coach Jeff Jones team will have to win three games in Frisco in order to end its NCAA Tournament drought.

“We don’t really pay attention that we haven’t been in a long time,” guard Ahmad Caver said. “Everybody on our team just wants to be in, they want to play in the tournament at least one time. We want the seniors to play there as well, I think we go in with no extra pressure and just try to play our game and play our best.”