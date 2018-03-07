Mathews Co. mother accused in death of 1-year-old son denied bond

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Mathews County mother accused in the death of her 1-year-old son was denied bond Wednesday morning in court.

Miranda Dawn Gilbert was charged with felony homicide with child abuse and neglect after her son died at the hospital in early February.

The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office said the child had been left alone in a bathtub, and had been scalded by hot water. When Gilbert returned to the bathroom, her son was reportedly face down in the water.

A criminal complaint filed against Gilbert described filthy conditions she and her three children lived in, including the “presence of rats, mice and cockroaches… rodent feces and waste was found.”

Gilbert is due in court April 4 for a preliminary hearing.

