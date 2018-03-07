Man shot at Waffle House restaurant in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating after someone shot a man at a Waffle House on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. early Wednesday morning.

According to police, around 2:40 a.m. someone fired several shots through the west side window at the Waffle House located near Military Circle Mall, striking a man sitting inside.

Medics took the man to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.