Local Kroger shoppers can now order beer, wine online

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Ordering beer and wine just got a lot more convenient for some local Kroger shoppers.

The company announced Wednesday that nearly all beer and wine can be ordered through ClickList — the store’s online service.

Kroger says six of its 10 Hampton Roads stores offer ClickList as an option. The store is waiving on $4.95 service charge for every customer’s first three orders.

Kroger is the latest retailer or grocer to sell adult beverages online. Amazon Prime members in Virginia Beach have been able to order beer and wine since last December.

Here’s a list of local Kroger stores that offer ClickList:

4625 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23455

3901 Holland Road Virginia Beach, VA 23452

1800 Republic Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

1017 University Blvd, Suffolk, VA 23435

5007 Victory Blvd, Yorktown, VA 23693

1653 Sentinel Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23320

With ClickList, customers can select a time to pickup their orders — within four hours notice.