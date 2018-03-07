Judge: Student who took gun to Suffolk school a ‘serious offender’

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A judge sentenced a 15-year-old student who was caught in possession of a gun at King’s Fork High School.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney George Bruch tells WAVY.com the student was sentenced to commitment to Department of Juvenile Justice until he turns 21.

The judge deemed the student to be a “serious offender” in a hearing on Tuesday.

The student, who was previously convicted of a felony, was charged in late January. Police said there was no specific threat to the school.

Officers charged the teen with possess/transport a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of firearm on school property, and underage possession of a firearm.